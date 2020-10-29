[Teams] Arsenal vs Dundalk: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal continue their Europa League group stage campaign when they take on Dundalk at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

As expected, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes from the side that lost to Leicester in the Premier League last time out. Alex Runarsson is handed his debut in goal with Bernd Leno rested.

Cedric Soares comes in for Hector Bellerin at right-back while Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Kieran Tierney at left-back. David Luiz is ruled out with a muscle injury and Gabriel is given a breather so Sead Kolasinac joins Shkodran Mustafi in the middle of the back four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is protected ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Man Utd on Sunday so Reiss Nelson is given a chance to impress in attack while Nicolas Pepe starts on the opposite flank with Bukayo Saka rested.

Willian is available again after recovering from a calf injury that’s kept him out of Arsenal’s last two matches but the Brazilian attacker isn’t risked from the start as he’s named among the subs this evening.

Mohamed Elneny and Joe Willock join Granit Xhaka in midfield with Dani Ceballos and Thomas Partey rested. Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette up front and highly-rated young striker Folarin Balogun is named among the Arsenal subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles; Willock, Elneny, Xhaka; Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson

Subs: Leno, Bellerin, Tierney, Gabriel, Saka, Ceballos, Lacazette, Willian, Aubameyang, Partey, Hein, Balogun

Dundalk

Rogers; Gartland, Cleary, Boyle, Dummigan; Mountney, Murray, Shields, McEleney; Duffy, Hoban.

Subs: Corcoran, Gannon, Hoare, Flores, Sloggett, Leahy, Oduwa, McCarey, Colovic, Kelly, McMillan