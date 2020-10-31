[Teams] Liverpool vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to go clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at Anfield this evening.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has handed youngster Nat Phillips a start alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of defence as Joel Matip isn’t fit enough to return while Fabinho is on the sidelines along with Virgil van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool while Curtis Jones is handed a start in midfield. Jordan Henderson captains the champions once again while Gini Wijnaldum also starts in the middle of the park.

Klopp has recalled his big-guns with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all brought back into the attack after being rested for the Champions League win in midweek. Diogo Joto drops to the bench despite scoring last time out while Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are also named among the substitutes.

As for West Ham, Sebastian Haller comes in for Michail Antonio up front and Pablo Fornals gets a start along with Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen. Manuel Lanzini has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Said Benrahma.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Minamino, Jota, Shaqiri, R Williams, N Williams.

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Haller.

Subs: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Benrahma