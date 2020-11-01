[Teams] Man Utd vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night with Bruno Fernandes recalled to start in the attacking midfield position after being rested in midweek.

Marcus Rashford replaces the suspended Anthony Martial up front after scoring a hat-trick off the bench against Leipzig while Mason Greenwood keeps his place. Paul Pogba gets a start as he lines-up along with Scott McTominay and Fred in the Man Utd midfield.

Donny van de Beek has to settle for a place among the United substitutes despite impressing last time out while Edinson Cavani is also on the bench along with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recalled his big guns with Bernd Leno replacing Alex Runarsson in goal while Gabriel, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney come back into the side after being rested for Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Dundalk. Shkodran Mustafi misses out as Rob Holding is passed fit to return in defence.

Summer signing Thomas Partey is also back as he joins Mohamed Elneny in midfield with Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos left on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are recalled in the Arsenal attack along with Willian.

Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah make way after starting against Dundalk while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has to settle for a place on the bench for the north Londoners.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Cavani, Mata, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Thomas, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Ceballos, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Mustafi, Nketiah, Xhaka