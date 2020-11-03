Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms blow, at least 3 players to miss Istanbul trip

Manchester United fly-out to Turkey later today ahead of their Champions League group stage clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the game, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the clubs official website and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on a number of his first team squad.

Unfortunately, the Norwegian coach has confirmed that Alex Telles is still not ready to return. The left-back has missed Man Utd’s last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Solskjaer says the Brazilian still needs to provide a negative test result before he’ll be allowed to integrate himself back into the first team fold.

Therefore, Telles will miss the trip to Istanbul but there is more positive news on Jesse Lingard as Solskjaer has confirmed the midfielder is building up his fitness in training and could be in contention to face Basaksehir.

Manchester United suffered no fresh injury concerns following Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal and Solskjaer is pleased to welcome Anthony Martial back into the squad after the striker served the final game of his domestic suspension at the weekend.

Edinson Cavani also got more minutes under his belt after coming on as a second half substitute against the Gunners so United have plenty of options in the final third against Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow evening.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Apart from being a bit flat and disappointed [after the Arsenal defeat], as you’d expect, there are no more injuries and I think the squad will look similar again,” Ole told us, ahead of his press conference. “Jesse has trained. We’ll see if there is any reaction. He trained today [Monday]. We’ll see if there is any reaction. He might be able to travel to Istanbul but we’re not sure yet. It’s looking brighter. “Alex needs to be negative on his next test, so let’s hope we can get him back as soon as possible.“ “Anthony has been important for us last season and in the time I’ve been here So, of course, to have him back is a boost. It gives us more options for up front and on either side, and we’ll look forward to seeing the best of Anthony. “Edinson’s generally a fit man anyway and he’s getting his sharpness in training and he’s got some substitute appearances now. We haven’t managed to get him long enough yet to make a big impact, but he’s looking sharper and sharper in training so it won’t be long.”

The clubs official website also confirmed in the update that Eric Bailly remains on the sidelines as he’s not due back until later this month while Phil Jones continues to work his way back from a knee injury so United will be without at least three players tomorrow.

The Manchester giants head to Turkey looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Europe this season having already secured impressive wins over PSG and RB Leipzig so United can take control of their group with another win in Istanbul.