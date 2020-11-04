[Teams] Basaksehir vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that lost to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon with Dean Henderson handed his Champions League debut for the Reds meaning David De Gea drops to the bench.

Axel Tuanzebe gets a recall to start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence with Victor Lindelof given a rest while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again start in the full-back positions for Man Utd.

Donny van de Beek comes in to the midfield as Paul Pogba makes way with the Dutch international lining-up alongside Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park. Scott McTominay is named on the bench along with Fred.

Anthony Martial is recalled to start up front for Manchester United and the Frenchman is supported by Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata while Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position.

Edinson Cavani is an option for Solskjaer from the bench along with the likes of Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Odion Ighola.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Basaksehir

Günok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli; Özcan, Kahveci, Aleksic; Türüç, Visca, Ba.

Subs: Babacan, Kivanc, Topal, Giuliano, Gulbrandsen, Rodrigues, Kaplan, Karakus.

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams, Fred, James, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Ighalo