Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms boost but 4 players could miss Everton trip

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Solskjaer was pleased to confirm a big boost for Manchester United as Alex Telles has returned to full training after missing the last three games having tested positive for COVID-19 so the Brazilian could be back in contention this weekend.

Manchester United suffered no fresh injury concerns following Wednesday night’s shock 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir but Victor Lindelof remains a doubt for the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Swedish international missed the Basaksehir game with a back issue and Solskjaer says the centre-back will need to be assessed at the team hotel tonight before a decision is made over his availability to face Everton.

It remains to be seen whether Lindelof will feature at Goodison Park but Solskjaer has suggested he’ll have a similar squad for the Everton game as he did for the defeat in Turkey on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian coach told ManUtd.com:

“We’ve not lost any [players] from the Istanbul trip. Same group, same squad. “Alex has started training with us, which is good. Victor has still got the issue that he’s been struggling with. He’ll have to be checked tonight [Friday] in the hotel. “It’s the same squad as before Istanbul really.”

Anthony Martial is available again after completing his three-match domestic suspension but Jesse Lingard is expected to miss the Everton trip as he’s still working his way back to full fitness.

Eric Bailly remains out while Phil Jones is also still unavailable as he continues to recover from a knee injury so Solskjaer will be without four players if Lindelof fails to prove his fitness.

Manchester United head to Merseyside desperately needing to get back on track following successive defeats to Arsenal and Basaksehir so Solskjaer is under pressure to get a positive result against Everton.