Everton vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again following a hugely disappointing week that saw Man Utd slump to a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal before crashing to a 2-1 loss away to Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Many United fans are becoming restless as some of the defending on display in Turkey was woeful so Solskjaer will be desperate to get their season back on track with a positive result at Goodison Park tomorrow.

That certainly isn’t going to be an easy task as Everton have started the season well under Carlo Ancelotti and currently sit 4th in the Premier League – six points clear of 15th-placed Manchester United.

However, after an excellent opening five matches, the Toffees have come unstuck recently after losing away to Southampton and Newcastle over the past two games so Ancelotti will want to head into the international break off the back of a win.

Team news

Everton are set to welcome James Rodriguez back into the squad after he recovered from a knock which kept him out of action last weekend while Ancelotti has confirmed Jordan Pickford will return between the sticks.

Man Utd have no fresh injury concerns following the Champions League defeat in midweek but Alex Telles could be back in the squad after returning to full training following his positive COVID-19 test.

Victor Lindelof will be handed a late fitness check as he looks to return from a minor back injury but Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones remain absentees for the visitors.

Solskjaer is expected to recall David De Gea after he was rested on Wednesday night while Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood are also pushing for recalls.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Everton 1-1 Man Utd: Everton haven’t lost any of their last three league games against United but historically this is a great fixture for the Red Devils as they’ve won more Premier League games against Everton than any other side.

Man Utd have been poor over the last two games but they proved with the impressive win over RB Leipzig they are capable of being a dangerous team on their day so it’s all about which side turns up tomorrow.

Solskjaer will be demanding a response from his players and this could be a decent time to face Everton following their back-to-back losses so I fancy United to get something. I’m predicting a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.