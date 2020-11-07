[Teams] Everton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that lost in the Champions League on Wednesday night. David De Gea is recalled between the sticks with Dean Henderson dropping out while Victor Lindelof is passed fit to return after recovering from a back problem so Axel Tuanzebe makes way.

Luke Shaw starts once again at left-back as Alex Telles isn’t fit to return despite resuming full training last week. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right-back while Harry Maguire keeps his place in the middle of the back four.

Scott McTominay and Fred line-up in midfield for Man Utd so Paul Pogba drops to the bench along with Nemanja Matic. Bruno Fernandes starts in the advanced attacking midfield position so Donny van de Beek is axed to the substitutes bench.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford start in attack with Juan Mata coming in but there is no place for Mason Greenwood in the Manchester United squad. Daniel James and Edinson Cavani are among the subs.

As for Everton, James Rodriguez returns to join Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack while Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson also start for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Bernard, James, Calvert Lewin

Subs: Mina, Tosun, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Davies, Olsen

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, Mata

Subs: Pogba, Cavani, James, Henderson, Matic, van de Beek, Tuanzebe