[Teams] Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad

Manchester City will look to close the gap on the top four when they take on Liverpool in a huge clash at the Etihad this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has made a number of changes from the side that played in the Champions League in midweek with Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias all recalled to start alongside Kyle Walker in defence.

Rodri also comes back into the Man City side to start alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield while Ferran Torres keeps his place to line-up with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in attack. Phil Foden and Bernardo have to settle for places on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to go with an attacking line-up as Diogo Jota keeps his place after scoring a hat-trick against Atalanta in midweek. Roberto Firmino is recalled to start along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack so Liverpool are going for it today.

Joel Matip is fit to return in defence as he lines-up alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of the Liverpool back four while Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold once again occupy the full-back positions.

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum start in midfield so Naby Keita and Curtis Jones have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Ferran, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, Garcia

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota

Subs: Milner, Keita, Adrian, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips