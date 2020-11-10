Liverpool injury boost: Star set to return after international break

Liverpool have been handed a timely injury boost as Thiago Alcantara is set to return to action after the international break, according to the Mirror.

Thiago has been on the sidelines since suffering a knee injury during the Merseyside Derby last month when he was on the wrong end of a rash challenge from Everton forward Richarlison – who was subsequently sent-off for the tackle.

The Reds midfielder was initially only expected to be out for a short period of time, however, the injury has proven more serious than first thought and Thiago has been forced to miss Liverpool’s last six games in all competitions.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Mirror claims that Thiago has returned to full training and was close to being available for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

The newspaper says the two-week international break will give the Spanish international enough time to regain full fitness and put him in contention for the clash with Leicester City at Anfield on November 21.

The news will come as a big boost to Jurgen Klopp as the Reds boss has had plenty of injury problems to deal with this season and it looks as though he’ll have to make-do without Trent Alexander-Arnold for around four weeks.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off during the draw with City at the weekend after pulling-up with a calf injury and the Mirror are one of several media outlets claiming he’s expected to be out for about a month.

It means the 22-year-old defender could miss Liverpool’s next five matches in all competitions after already being ruled out of England’s triple-header during the international break.

Alexander-Arnold is set to sit out league games against Leicester, Brighton and Wolves as well as Champions League ties with Atalanta and Ajax before possibly making his return for the trip to Midtjylland on December 9.

The youngsters absence will be a huge blow for the champions as Alexander-Arnold has been a key player in Klopp’s side in recent years and he’ll be a difficult player to replace over the coming weeks.

James Milner filled-in at right-back against Man City but youngster Neco Williams could be drafted in to deputise while Liverpool will hope Fabinho could also be back in contention soon as he bids to return from a thigh problem.