Man Utd star ruled out for 6 games after club confirms fresh injury blow

Manchester United have confirmed a fresh injury blow with the news that Luke Shaw has been ruled out for around a month with a hamstring issue.

Shaw has been enjoying a fine run of games in the first team this season and once again started at left-back during United’s Premier League clash with Everton last weekend. The 25-year-old was playing well and even assisted Bruno Fernandes for the equaliser at Goodison Park.

However, Shaw pulled-up mid-way through the second period and after receiving treatment from the Manchester United medical team, the defender was eventually replaced by Axel Tuanzebe in the 67th minute.

United went on to win the game 3-1 thanks to further goals from Fernandes and Edinson Cavani but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left sweating over the fitness of Shaw after the game.

The England international was further assessed at Carrington on Monday and the club has confirmed on ManUtd.com that Shaw has been ruled out for a month meaning he’ll miss United’s next six games in all competitions.

The full-back will sit out the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion after the international break as well as further Premier League games against Southampton and West Ham.

Shaw will also be forced to miss United’s remaining Champions League group stage clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford and the trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

As long as he recovers as expected over the coming weeks, Shaw could then be back in contention for the huge Manchester derby against rivals City at Old Trafford on December 12.

The news will be a blow to Solskjaer but Shaw’s absence provides Alex Telles with an opportunity to stake his claim for a regular first team spot after enduring a tough time since arriving from Porto in the summer.

The Brazilian has made just one appearance for Man Utd after testing positive for COVID-19 last month but he’s now fully fit and should be recalled to start at left-back while Shaw remains on the sidelines.

Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof also picked up knocks against Everton but they aren’t serious and the duo should be available for Manchester United’s trip to WBA after the international break.