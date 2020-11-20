Man Utd team news update: Duo face late tests, 8 players could miss WBA clash

Manchester United hope Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof will be fit to face West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Rashford was ruled out of England’s triple-header against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland during the international break after picking up a shoulder injury during United’s 3-1 win over Everton two weeks ago.

However, Rashford has been able to resume full training at Man Utd’s Carrington training base today and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the attacker will be given a late fitness check to see if he’ll be available to take on West Brom tomorrow.

Lindelof completed the full ninety minutes against the Toffees at Goodison Park but aggravated an on-going back issue during the break after being forced off mid-way through the second half of Sweden’s 4-2 defeat to France on Tuesday night.

The centre-back will also be checked over by the United medical team before a decision is made over his availability this weekend but Solskjaer will hope Lindelof is passed fit as he has plenty of other injury concerns to worry about.

Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones have all been ruled out of the West Brom game while Eric Bailly is still not ready to return despite resuming full training today after overcoming an injury that’s kept him out for the last month.

Marcos Rojo is also back in full training but the defender is lacking match fitness so won’t be in contention just yet while Mason Greenwood is still working his way back from illness so isn’t likely to feature tomorrow night.

Speaking at his press conference today, Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

“The short version is Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are the only ones who didn’t join in parts of the training today. They’re at different stages. “Some of them had recovery after the international on Wednesday and travelled and are working back after injury and fitness and we’ll make a decision tonight but most of them have joined in today and some joined in yesterday, so looking good. “Rashford and Lindelof? Possibles, but some of them are probably some doubts. Marcus joined in for the first time today, hopefully there’s no reaction, I’m not sure. “Bailly, that was his first day today, so no. Him and Marcos Rojo joined for the first time in a month, at least, so they’re not ready. Victor, we’ll have to check tomorrow because his back is not great.” “Mason is fitter. He had eight or nine days away from us which is long time. He’s been training hard this week in the gym and on the grass. He’ll be back soon.”

United will hope Rashford and Lindelof pass their late fitness tests otherwise Solskjaer will be without as many as 8 first team players as he prepares his side for the return of domestic football following the international break.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting 14th in the Premier League table so Solskjaer will want to build on their victory at Everton with another win over West Brom at Old Trafford tomorrow.