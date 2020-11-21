[Teams] Tottenham vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham will take on Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has recalled Serge Aurier to start at right-back in the absence of Matt Doherty while Serio Reguilon joins Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in the back four. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts along with Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield so Giovani Lo Celso has to settle for a place on the bench.

Harry Kane leads the line up front for Tottenham with Carlos Vinicius among the substitutes while Steven Bergwijn and Hueng-min Son start in attack meaning Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale miss out on the starting eleven.

Pep Guardiola has opted to leave Sergio Aguero on the bench as Gabriel Jesus starts up front while Raheem Sterling also misses out on a place on the starting eleven with Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres given the nod.

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo all start in the City midfield while Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias start in defence alongside Aymeric Laporte so John Stones has to make do with a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Davies, Rodon, Lo Celso, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Torres, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Foden, Garcia