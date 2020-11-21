[Teams] Man Utd vs West Brom: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United are back in Premier League action when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Paul Pogba as the midfielder has been ruled out with a knock that he picked up in training so Nemanja Matic lines-up alongside Fred in midfield. Therefore, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have to settle for places on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is passed fit to start for Man Utd after recovering from a shoulder issue while Juan Mata keeps his places on the opposite flank so Daniel James is named among the substitutes tonight.

Victor Lindelof is also fit to start alongside Harry Maguire in defence so Axel Tuanzebe misses out while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back. Alex Telles makes his full Premier League debut for United as he replaces the injured Luke Shaw at left-back.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front for Manchester United this evening which means Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes once again. Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield position but Odion Ighalo misses out on a place in the squad altogether.

As for West Brom, Karlan Grant starts in attack and is supported by Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana. Conor Townsend also starts for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fred; Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Williams, James, van de Beek, McTominay, Cavani

WBA

Johnstone; Furlong, Ivanovic, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, Pereira; Grant.

Subs: Robinson, Robson-Kanu, Phillips, Harper, Button, Krovinovic, O’Shea