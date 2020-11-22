[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has been forced into a couple of changes in midfield as Thomas Partey is ruled out through injury while Mo Elneny has been forced to self isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. Therefore, Granit Xhaka is recalled to start in midfield along with Dani Ceballos.

Joe Willock also gets a start after impressing in the Europa League this season while it looks as though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is starting up front as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both named on the bench.

Nicolas Pepe and Willian offer support to the Arsenal captain in attack this afternoon with Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson named among the substitutes so the Gunners should have plenty of firepower in reserve if needed.

Rob Holding keeps his place alongside Gabriel in defence and Shkodran Mustafi replaces David Luiz on the bench as the Brazilian misses out following the birth of his daughter. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney start in the full-back positions for Arsenal today.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford starts up front with Rodrigo named on the bench. Jack Harrison offers support in attack while Kalvin Phillips is passed fit to start in midfield after recovering from a shoulder injury.

These are the line-ups:

Leeds Utd

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Raphina, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Poveda-Ocampo, Roberts, Casilla, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Struijk, Davis

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe

Subs: Saka, Lacazette, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Nelson, Nketiah