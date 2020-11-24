[Teams] Man Utd vs Basaksehir: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United are back in Champions League action as they take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Edinson Cavani his full debut in a Man Utd shirt as the South American leads the line up front tonight with Anthony Martial moving to the wing. Juan Mata is the man to drop out as Marcus Rashford keeps his place in the United attack.

Donny van de Beek is given another chance to impress as he starts in midfield alongside Fred. Paul Pogba isn’t fit enough to make the squad after missing the win over West Brom at the weekend while Scott McTominay is also not included in the matchday squad.

Victor Lindelof is passed fit to start in defence despite carrying a back problem as he lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four once again. Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back while Alex Telles continues on the left with Luke Shaw still on the sidelines.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position while Mason Greenwood returns to the squad as he starts on the bench along with the likes of Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe.

As for Basaksehir, they have some familiar faces with the likes of Demba Ba, Nacer Chadli and Martin Skrtel all starting while Rafael lines-up against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Van de Beek, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Martial, Cavani

Subs: Grant, Henderson, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Fosu-Mensah, Matic, Mata, James, Pellistri, Greenwood, Ighalo

Basaksehir

Günok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Özcan; Visca, Türüç, Kahveci, Chadli; Ba.

Subs: Babacan, Kaldirim, Kivanc, Giuliano, Tekdemir, Gulbrandsen, Ponck, Kaplan, Karakus