[Teams] Liverpool vs Atalanta: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool get back to Champions League action when they welcome Atalanta to Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat Leicester City at the weekend with youngsters Neco and Rhys Williams coming in the back four in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. Fabinho gets a rest after rushing back from injury to start at the weekend.

Joel Matip keeps his place in the middle of the Liverpool back four so Klopp will pray he comes through the game unscathed while Kostas Tsimikas comes in at left-back in place of Andy Robertson – who drops to the bench.

James Milner moves into midfield to start alongside Curtis Jones and Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara fail to prove their fitness so they miss out once again.

Divock Origi gets a recall to start up front for Liverpool with Roberto Firmino making way. Sadio Mane keeps his place in attack while Mohamed Salah is recalled after being given the all-clear to return. Diogo Joto drops to the bench alongside Takumi Minamino.

As for the visitors, Josip Ilicic starts for Atalanta along with Papu Gomez in attack so Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel are named on the substitutes bench. Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer occupy the wing-back roles.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Origi, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Koumetio, Kelleher.

Atalanta

Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pessina, Gomez, Ilicic

Subs: Palomino, Lammers, Muriel, Piccinini, Mjica, Rossi, Ruggeri, Scalvini, Sportiello, Miranchuk, Zapata, Panada