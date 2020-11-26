[Teams] Tottenham vs Ludogorets: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham will look to take control of their Europa League group with a win over Ludogorets in north London tonight.

Jose Mourinho has made wholesale changes to his starting eleven with Joe Hart coming in to replace Hugo Lloris between the sticks while Matt Doherty is fit to return at right-back meaning Serge Aurier drops to the bench.

Davinson Sanchez comes in for the injured Toby Alderweireld after the Belgian international suffered a groin problem during the win over Manchester City last weekend. Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon are rested so Japhet Tanganga gets a rare start in defence while Ben Davies returns at left-back.

Tottenham welcome Harry Winks back into the side after he overcame a knock while Tanguy Ndombele keeps his place from the weekend. Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are given a breather but Dele Alli is given another chance to impress as he’s recalled in the advanced attacking midfield role this evening.

It’s all change in the Tottenham attack as Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son are rested while Steven Bergwijn isn’t involved in the matchday squad. Lucas Moura is recalled to start on the wing while Gareth Bale is also brought back into the side by Mourinho.

Carlos Vinicius leads the line up front for the north Londoners but Spurs have plenty of quality on the bench with the likes of Kane and Son ready to come on in the second half if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Dele, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius.

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Aurier, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Kane, Son, Clarke, White, Scarlett

Ludogorets

Iliev; Nedyalkov, Moti, Grigore, Abel; Yankov, Badji, Keseru, Verdon, Ikoko; Despodov

Subs: Terziev, Manu, Tchibota, Stoyanov, Josue, Tekpetey, Damyanov, Mitkov, Yordanov, Souza