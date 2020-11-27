Team news: Man Utd confirm triple injury boost but duo set to miss Southampton trip

Manchester United will be looking to continue their recent good form when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of a number of first team players.

The Norwegian coach confirmed a double blow with the news that Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will miss the trip to the South Coast after the midfield duo failed to train at Carrington today.

Pogba is struggling to overcome an ankle injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks while McTominay missed the 4-1 win over Basaksehir in midweek due to an unspecified knock and it looks as though the pair won’t feature against Southampton.

However, there was better news regarding the fitness of Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the Manchester United boss believes the trio should be passed fit.

All three players were forced off during the Champions League victory on Tuesday night after picking up knocks against Basaksehir but it looks as though they’ll make the trip to St Mary’s this weekend.

Luke Shaw stepped-up his recovery from a thigh injury by starting to train out on the grass this week but the full-back is still some way short of full fitness while Phil Jones won’t be back until after Christmas.

Solskjaer is quoted by the Mirror as saying:

“Scott and Paul they didn’t train this morning, not on the grass. Very unlikely for the weekend. Marcus, Victor, Aaron should be okay but not 100 percent. “Luke [Shaw] has started rehab on the grass, not with the squad. Apart from that, Phil Jones is out until after Christmas.”

Lindelof, Rashford and Wan-Bissaka were all able to take part in training today so they should be available to face Southampton, which will be a big boost for Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard is also back in contention after completing his self isolation period but it remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will select the midfielder for the trip to the South Coast on Sunday.

Man Utd head to St Mary’s looking to make it four wins on the bounce following victories over Basaksehir, West Brom and Everton while a win at Southampton would see them climb up from 10th-place in the Premier League table.