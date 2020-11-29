[Teams] Southampton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Manchester United are looking to continued their winning run when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Donny van de Beek his full Premier League debut as the Dutchman keeps his place in midfield after impressing during the Champions League victory over Basaksehir in midweek.

Nemanja Matic starts alongside van de Beek while Fred also keeps his place in the middle of the park for Manchester United with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay ruled out of the game due to injury issues.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is passed fit to start at right-back while Alex Telles keeps his place at left-back with Luke Shaw still working his way back to full fitness. Victor Lindelof starts once again despite concerns over his back and Harry Maguire marshalls the back four yet again so Axel Tuanzebe has to settle for a place on the bench.

Man Utd will be without Anthony Martial for the game but Mason Greenwood is recalled to start in attack along with Marcus Rashford while Bruno Fernandes will be looking to continue his excellent recent form.

As for Southampton, Theo Walcott starts in attack along with Che Adams while James Ward-Prowse also keeps his place. Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Bertrand line-up in the full-back positions for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams

Subs: Stephens, Long, Obafemi, Tella, Diallo, N’Lundulu, Forster

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, van de Beek, Matic, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

Subs: Henderson, Cavani, Mata, James, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Tuanzebe