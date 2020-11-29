[Teams] Chelsea vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon with both clubs looking for a win to boost their title aspirations.

Frank Lampard has recalled N’Golo Kante with the Frenchman joining Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount in midfield while Reece James starts at right-back to line-up along with Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell in the back four.

Hakim Ziyech comes in to start on the right flank for Chelsea and the Moroccan supports Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in attack. Christian Pulisic is fit to return to the bench where he joins Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud.

Jose Mourinho made a number of changes from the side that beat Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday night with Hugo Lloris passed fit to replace Joe Hart in goal while Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon come in for Matt Doherty and Ben Davies in the full-back positions.

Joe Rondon starts alongside Eric Dier in the middle of the Tottenham back four and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is recalled to line-up alongside Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield. Steven Bergwijn is fit to join the recalled Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son in the Spurs attack. Gareth Bale has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Jorginho, Pulisic, Giroud, Azpilicueta, Havertz

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Sanchez, Davies, Lo Celso, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius