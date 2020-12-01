Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms major injury boost, 5 players fit to face PSG

Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost with five players expected to be passed fit to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on a number of his first team squad.

The Norwegian coach was pleased to confirm that David De Gea has been able to take part in full training after picking up a knee issue during the 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton at the weekend. As long as the Spaniard doesn’t suffer any reaction he should be available to face PSG.

Alex Telles was also forced off during Man Utd’s win at St Mary’s after picking up a knock late in the second half but the Brazilian full-back has made a swift recovery and should be in contention after taking part in training today.

Paul Pogba sat out the trip to the South Coast on Sunday due to an ankle issue that’s hampered him recently but the Frenchman has returned to full training and should be available tomorrow along with Scott McTominay – who also missed the win at Southampton.

There was further good news on Anthony Martial as Solskjaer has confirmed the forward is fit to take on PSG after recovering from an illness that prevented him from featuring against Southampton.

The Manchester United boss also provided an update on Luke Shaw and while the full-back is stepping-up his recovery from a thigh injury, the PSG game will still come too soon while Phil Jones is also still on the sidelines.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“We’re looking good. David trained well today, as did the rest of the group. It was a good session. Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he’s also available for selection. “Luke is probably the biggest doubt but the rest of them are holding their hands up saying: ‘I’m ready’. Luke isn’t too far away so let’s see what we do with him for tomorrow. Then, of course, Phil [Jones] has been away for a long time but now we’re getting more and more players ready to participate in every game.”

So Solskjaer has received some welcome team news ahead of what’s going to be a pivotal game in Group H. United currently sit top of the table and three points clear of PSG and RB Leipzig but it’s still all to play for.

The Manchester giants can seal qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a point but PSG will blow the group wide open if they leave Old Trafford with all three points tomorrow.