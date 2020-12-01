[Teams] Liverpool vs Ajax: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League group stages at Anfield tonight knowing a win will book their place in the knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp is without number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he’s been ruled out with a minor muscle issue so Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal with Adrian having to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

The Liverpool boss has also recalled skipper Jordan Henderson to the starting eleven after he made his comeback from injury with a substitute appearance during the 1-1 draw with Brighton at the weekend. Henderson starts alongside Gini Wijnaldum in midfield while youngster Curtis Jones also gets another start for the Reds.

Joel Matip is also back in the Liverpool side tonight after being rested on Saturday. The Cameroonian international starts alongside Fabinho in the middle of the back four with Andrew Robertson starting at left-back. Neco Williams starts at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still recovering from a calf injury.

Roberto Firmino has to make-do with a place among the Liverpool substitutes tonight as Diogo Joto is preferred in attack. The Portuguese forward lines-up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with Divock Origi also named on the bench along with Takumi Minamino.

As for Ajax, former Manchester United defender Daley Blind is passed fit to start while Dustin Tadic will be the big threat in attack along with David Neres.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher; N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, R. Williams, Cain, Clarkson

Ajax

Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Gravenberch, Álvarez, Klaassen; Neres, Tadic, Antony.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Timber, Klaiber, Huntelaar, Promes, Ekkelenkamp, Labyad, Martinez, Traore