[Teams] LASK vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham will take on LASK in the Europa League group stages this evening.

Jose Mourinho has made a number of changes from the side that drew at Chelsea as he’s rested his big guns ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby with Arsenal. Joe Hart comes-in for Hugo Lloris in goal while Matt Doherty replaces Serge Aurier at right-back.

Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out with a knock so Ben Davies starts at left-back for Tottenham this evening while Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga come-in for Eric Dier and Joe Rondon in the middle of the back four.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keeps his place in midfield along while Tanguy Ndombele also starts for Spurs once again but Giovani Lo Celso is recalled to the starting eleven with Moussa Sissoko making way.

Harry Kane has been ruled of the trip to Bulgaria this evening due to a minor knock while Carlos Vinicius is also not risked because of injury so Lucas Moura starts in attack for Tottenham this evening.

Gareth Bale is also recalled with Steven Bergwijn dropping to the bench but Hueng-min Son keeps his place and Mourinho will be praying the South Korean doesn’t suffer any injury issue ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

Harry Winks is named among the Tottenham substitutes tonight while Dele Alli must also settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

LASK

Schlager, Wiesinger, Holland, Andrade, Ranftl, Madsen, Michorl, Renner, Gruber, Eggestien, Goiginger

Subs: Gebauer, Karamoko, Reiter, Ramsebner, Potzmann, Plojer, Cheberko, Haudum

Tottenham

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga Davies, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Son, Moura, Bale.

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Winks, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Bergwijn, Aurier, Clarke, White, Scarlett