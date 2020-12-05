[Teams] West Ham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Manchester United take on West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without number one goalkeeper David De Gea after he aggravated a knee injury during the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. Dean Henderson comes in to start between the sticks.

Bruno Fernandes is given a rest as he drops to the bench with Donny van de Beek recalled to start in midfield while Paul Pogba also comes into the Man Utd side with Fred making way. Scott McTominay keeps his place with Nemanja Matic among the substitutes.

Marcus Rashford is also given a breather so Mason Greenwood is recalled to start in the Manchester United attack along with Anthony Martial while Edinson Cavani keeps his place up front. Juan Mata must settle for a place on the bench.

United go with the same back four that started on Wednesday night so Alex Telles keeps his place at left-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right. Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire once again in the middle of defence so Axel Tuanzebe has to make-do with a sub role.

As for West Ham, Seb Haller leads the line up front with Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen offering support in attack. Declan Rice once again marshalls the midfield along with Tomas Soucek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Haller

Subs: Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Benrahma

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani.

Subs: Grant, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fernandes, Mata, Matic, Rashford