Man Utd squad confirmed: Reds handed double injury boost but trio miss Leipzig trip

Manchester have confirmed their travelling squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League group decider against RB Leipzig and it’s mixed news on the injury front.

David De Gea missed United’s 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham at the weekend after aggravating a knee injury against Paris Saint-Germain last week but the Spaniard is fit enough to travel to Germany ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Leipzig.

In a double boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Luke Shaw is also back in contention after being named in the squad for Tuesday night’s game. The left-back has been out for the last month with a muscle injury that he sustained against Everton in early November but is now fit to face Leipzig having returned to training recently.

However, it’s not all good news for Manchester United as Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the crucial Champions League showdown after picking up a knock at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s options in attack will be further limited as Edinson Cavani will also miss the trip to Germany after suffering a muscle issue against West Ham so Man Utd will be without two of their key attackers against Leipzig.

Fred won’t travel either as the midfielder is suspended following his dismissal against PSG last week but Axel Tuanzebe is back in contention after the centre-back missed the PSG defeat due to his own suspension.

With Cavani and Martial both unavailable, Marcus Rashford should be recalled to the starting eleven tomorrow after being rested against West Ham while Bruno Fernandes will also come back into the Manchester United side.

The Red Devils need at least a point to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League while victory over Leipzig would guarantee top spot irrespective of PSG’s result against Istanbul.

Here is United’s confirmed 23-man travelling squad, as announced on ManUtd.com:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford.