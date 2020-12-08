Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms 7 players will miss Midtjylland trip

Liverpool take on FC Midtjylland in Denmark on Wednesday night in their final Champions League group stage encounter.

Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and was pleased to confirm the club suffered no fresh injury concerns following Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Wolves.

However, Klopp also revealed that none of his existing injury absentees are ready to return so Liverpool will continue to be without at least seven first team players for the trip to Scandinavia tomorrow night.

Alisson Becker remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury and while the Brazilian stopper is hoping to return for the Premier League game with Fulham on Sunday, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to deputise once again between the sticks against Midtjylland.

James Milner missed the Wolves game due to a hamstring injury and he remains out along with Thiago Alcantara – who’s taking longer than expected to overcome a knee injury that he sustained against Everton in October.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still working his way back to full fitness from a serious knee injury while Xherdan Shaqiri is also not fully recovered from a knock that’s kept him out recently so they remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

When asked if he had any new injury concerns to worry about, Klopp is quoted by the Express as saying:

“No, which is good news! Nobody suffered any problems from the last game.” “On the other side, nobody is close enough to return to the squad.”

The Reds boss also suggested to Liverpoolfc.com that some of his young stars may get a chance to impress tomorrow night as Liverpool have already wrapped-up qualification to the knockout stages as Group D winners.

The Merseysiders have four Premier League games coming up inside just 10 days so Klopp has hinted he’ll rotate his squad for the trip to Midtjylland tomorrow night ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to the starting eleven after making his injury comeback off the bench at the weekend while Naby Keita is also pushing for a start after recovering from a thigh injury.

Konstantinos Tsimikas, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi are also expected to feature as Liverpool rest some of their big guns for the Champions League game in Denmark.