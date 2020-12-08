[Teams] RB Leipzig vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig in their crucial Champions League clash this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has axed Paul Pogba from the starting eleven after the midfielders agent suggested he had no future at Old Trafford. Fred is suspended following his sending off against Paris Saint-Germain last week so Scott McTominay is joined by Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of tonight’s game after suffering knocks during Man Utd’s Premier League win at West Ham on Saturday evening so Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in attack after being named on the bench at the weekend. Mason Greenwood also starts with Odion Ighalo on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes is recalled to start in the attacking midfield position after his rest at West Ham so Donny van de Beek dropping to the bench where he joins the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

It looks like Manchester United are deploying a back three with Luke Shaw recalled to line-up alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire while Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka occupy the full-back positions. Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are defensive options from the bench.

As for Leipzig, Emil Forsberg starts in attack along with Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku while Marcel Sabitzer starts in midfield for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leipzig

Gulácsi; Mukiele, Orban, Konaté, Angeliño; Haidara, Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Forsberg.

Subs: Poulsen, Tschauner, Adams, Sorloth, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Martinez, Martel, Mosz.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Grant, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Williams, James, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, van de Beek, Ighalo.