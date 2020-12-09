[Teams] Midtjylland vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool are in Denmark this evening to take on Midtjylland in their final Champions League group game.

Jurgen Klopp has made a number of changes from the side that beat Wolves at the weekend but Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place in goal as he continues to deputise for the injured Alisson Becker. Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back after recovering from injury so Neco Williams drops to the bench.

Fabinho lines-up alongside Rhys Williams in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip given a rest while Kostas Tsimikas comes-in for Andy Robertson at left-back. Youngster Leighton Clarkson makes his first team debut for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum given a rest while Naby Keita gets a recall to start in midfield after returning to fitness.

Takumi Minamino gets a start along with Divock Origi while Diogo Jota starts in the Liverpool attack. Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones are rested and Roberto Firmino isn’t involved after picking up a knock in training ahead of the game so he remains on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah is perhaps a surprise starter as Liverpool have already sealed qualification as group winners but he keeps his place in attack so Klopp will pray the Egyptian international doesn’t pick up any injury issue this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Midtjylland

Hansen; Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Cajuste, Onyeka; Dreyer, Evander, Kaba; Mabil.

Subs: Hoegh, J. Andersson, Sisto, Thorsen, Vibe, Ottesen, Pfeiffer, M. Anderson, Madsen, Dyhr, Isaksen, Larsen

Liverpool

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, R. Williams, Tsimikas, Clarkson, Keita, Minamino, Salah, Origi, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Jones, Robertson, Matip, Cain, N. Williams, Koumetio