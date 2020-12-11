Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms injury boost but attacker could miss City game

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment when they take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Martial didn’t travel to Germany for the RB Leipzig game after picking up a groin injury during Man Utd’s 3-1 win at West Ham last weekend but he’s returned to training and Solskjaer has confirmed the Frenchman will be available to face City tomorrow.

Cavani also sat out the 3-2 defeat to Leipzig on Tuesday night after picking up a knock at West Ham. The Uruguayan international has been ‘on the grass today’ but Solskjaer admitted he wasn’t sure whether the forward would be passed fit to face Man City this weekend.

Otherwise, United have no fresh injury concerns to worry about following the disappointing defeat to Leipzig so Solskjaer should have a healthy squad to choose from when he welcomes Pep Guardiola’s side to Old Trafford for Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off.

The Norwegian coach told ManUtd.com:

“Anthony will definitely be involved and Edinson has been on the grass today. But I’m not sure if he’ll make it. Apart from that, we’ve had a couple of days of recovery and we should be ready.”

Luke Shaw has returned to action recently following injury and it appears he came through the Leipzig game unscathed so should be in contention to keep his place in United’s defence tomorrow night.

Fred sat out the trip to German in midweek due to suspension but he’s available again and will be hoping for a recall in midfield while the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are also pushing for recalls.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the Premier League table – one point above City – so they’ll be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over their rivals tomorrow.