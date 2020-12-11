Team news: Liverpool handed double injury boost but 7 players could miss Fulham trip

Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on at the top of the table with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on a number of his first team squad.

Let’s start with the positive news and the Liverpool boss has confirmed that Alisson Becker could be back in contention after returning to full training. The Brazilian goalkeeper has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but should return against Fulham as long as he comes through training today unscathed.

There could be another big boost for Liverpool as Klopp revealed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his long-awaited comeback this weekend after resuming full training with the rest of the squad. The midfielder has been out since suffering a knee injury in pre-season but could make his first appearance of the campaign at Fulham on Sunday.

However, Diogo Jota is a doubt for the trip to Craven Cottage after picking up a knock against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday night while Kostas Tsimikas will also need to be assessed after being forced off during the 1-1 draw in Denmark.

None of Liverpool’s other injury absentees are ready to return yet so Klopp still has plenty of fitness concerns to worry about heading into the weekend. He told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Ali will train today, that’s what I’ve heard. I came in and came directly to the press [conference] so all the meetings are after that and yes, Ali will train and if he trains and all fine, then he can play,” “We had a game two days ago and after the game we obviously had some niggles I would say, but [they] can be more, we have to see. The diagnoses are not finally done,” “Kostas we have to see, Diogo we have to see – he got a knock as well. That’s it from the game, I think. Apart from that, Oxlade is in normal training. He has been doing parts of training now for a week or so, he is now in full training and we will see. “So the situation probably demands to involve him as soon as possible, but I don’t know if the weekend is that already. Nobody else is coming back, I’m afraid.”

If Jota and Tsimikas are ruled out of the Fulham game they’ll join Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri on the sidelines as the midfield trio are still overcoming their injury problems.

Centre-back’s Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are also still working their way back from long-term knee injuries so Klopp could be without up to seven first team players this weekend.

Liverpool head to the capital sitting level on points with Tottenham at the top of the table so Klopp will be desperate to keep the pressure on their rivals with another win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.