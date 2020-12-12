[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to get over their Champions League disappointment when they take on Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Paul Pogba to the starting line-up after he made a positive impact off the bench against Leipzig. The Frenchman starts alongside Scott McTominay in midfield while Fred is also recalled after serving a European suspension last time out.

Bruno Fernandes once again starts for Manchester United in the attacking midfield position while Marcus Rashford lines-up alongside Mason Greenwood with Anthony Martial back on the bench after recovering from a knock. Edinson Cavani is ruled out but Donny van de Beek is among the United substitutes.

Luke Shaw starts at left-back ahead of Alex Telles while David De Gea keeps his place in goal despite coming under criticism in midweek. Victor Lindelof starts alongside Harry Maguire with Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again at right-back.

As for Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus starts up front with Sergio Aguero not deemed fit enough for a place in the squad due to illness. Raheem Sterling starts in attack along with Riyad Mahrez while Kevin De Bruyne will be the dangerman in midfield for the visitors.

Rodri and Fernandinho both start for City so Phil Foden has to settle for a place on the bench while Joao Cancelo gets the nod at left-back with Kyle Walker keeping his place on the right side of defence. John Stones also keeps his place ahead of Aymeric Laporte.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Martial, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Van de Beek

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Gundogan, Laporte, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy, Foden