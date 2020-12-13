[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Tottenhamwill be looking to cement their position at the top of the table when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that beat Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday with Hugo Lloris recalled to start in place of Joe Hart between the sticks.

Serge Aurier comes in for Matt Doherty at right-back while Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier replace Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in the middle of defence. Ben Davies makes way at left-back with Sergio Reguilon dropping back into the back four for Tottenham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also brought back into the side by Mourinho after being rested on Thursday so Harry Winks makes way while Moussa Sissoko comes in for Giovani Lo Celso. Tanguy Ndombele starts for the visitors and Steven Bergwijn replaces Lucas Moura in attack.

There is no Gareth Bale in the Tottenham matchday squad today as Hueng-min Son is recalled while Harry Kane replaces Carlos Vinicius up front. Dele Alli is named among the substitutes for Spurs.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha supports Christian Benteke in attack while Gary Cahill start in defence along with Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Kouyaté, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Townsend, Batshuayi, Riedewald

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Hart, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas Moura, Davies