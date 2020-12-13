[Teams] Fulham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Liverpool will be looking for a win to keep the pressure on at the top of the table when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that drew at Midtjylland in the Champions League last week but the Reds boss is without Diogo Jota after confirming the attacker has been ruled out for at least 6 weeks due to a knee injury.

Roberto Firmino is recalled to start in attack along with Sadio Mane while Mohamed Salah keeps his place in the front three with Divock Origi making way. Jordan Henderson replaces youngster Leighton Clarkson in the middle of the park while Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones replace Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita – who misses out on a place in the Liverpool match-day squad.

Alisson Becker has recovered from a knee injury so he returns in goal and Fabinho is joined by Joel Matip in the middle of defence with Rhys Williams missing out. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool.

As for Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts in midfield while Ademola Lookman lines-up in attack for the hosts this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Anguissa, Lemina, Loftus-Cheek; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Lookman.

Subs: Rodak, Bryan, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Kamara.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Cain, N. Williams