Liverpool team news update: Duo face late tests but 7 players to miss Tottenham clash

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Tottenham to Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this morning and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

Matip was forced off at half-time during Liverpool’s draw at Fulham on Sunday after suffering a back complaint during the opening forty-five minutes. Klopp has confirmed the centre-back is undergoing treatment from the clubs physio and will be assessed before a decision is made over his involvement against Tottenham tomorrow.

Keita made his return to the starting line-up for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Midtjylland in the Champions League last week after recovering from injury. However, the midfielder wasn’t at his best in Denmark and was left out of the squad for the trip to Fulham at the weekend.

Klopp says Keita will also be assessed before a final decision is made over his availability to take on Tottenham but none of Liverpool’s other injury absentees are ready to return tomorrow night.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“I don’t know yet [if Matip will be involved]. Only two days ago we played, he left the pitch with a back spam. “The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see. Today we have another session and then we will see.” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com “Naby maybe. Naby was yesterday involved in the extended warming up, I would say. There is another session today and we will have to see how he reacts and then we will have to make a decision about that. “With the others, no. No-one else.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Matip or Keita are passed fit but Liverpool have plenty of other injury concerns as Klopp will be without at least seven players for the visit of Tottenham to Anfield tomorrow.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out with long-term knee injuries, Kostas Tsimikas has been ruled out for up to two months with a knee issue while Xherdan Shaqiri is still working his way back to full fitness.

Liverpool were dealt a blow recently with the news that Diogo Jota is facing a lengthy spell out with a knee injury, Thiago Alcantara is also still out with a knee complaint while James Milner has a thigh strain.

So Liverpool have a lengthy injury list to contend with as they prepare to welcome Tottenham to Anfield with the two clubs sitting level on points at the top of the Premier League table.