[Teams] Sheffield United vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Manchester United take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight needing a win to close-in on the top four in the Premier League.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a huge call after handing Dean Henderson a start against his former side with David De Gea dropped to the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back but Alex Telles is recalled at left-back with Luke Shaw given a rest.

Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence while Nemanja Matic is recalled to start alongside Paul Pogba in midfield with Fred and Scott McTominay making way to the bench.

Mason Greenwood starts in attack and is joined by Anthony Martial as the Frenchman is recalled after returning to full fitness. Marcus Rashford also keeps his place in the Manchester United front-line but Edinson Cavani is ruled out through injury.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for United so Donny van de Beek has to settle for a place among the substitutes where he’s joined by Daniel James and Juan Mata.

As for Sheffield United, David McGoldrick starts in attack along with Jack Robinson while Sander Berge once again lines-up in midfield for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Egan, Stevens; Burke, Berge, Amapdu, Fleck; McGoldrick, Robinson.

Subs: Sharp, Mousset, Jagielka, Norwood, Verrips, Osborn, Brewster

Man Utd

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: de Gea, Mata, Fred, James, Shaw, van de Beek, McTominay