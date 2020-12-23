[Teams] Everton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Manchester United are at Goodison Park to take on Everton in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made several changes from the side that thrashed Leeds United at the weekend with Dean Henderson among those recalled as he replaces David De Gea in goal. Axel Tuanzebe also gets a run-out in defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka given a rest while Eric Bailly comes in for Victor Lindelof in the middle of the back four.

Harry Maguire keeps his place in the Manchester United defence but Alex Telles replaces Luke Shaw at left-back and Nemanja Matic is recalled in midfield with Scott McTominay dropping out of the squad after his two-goal performance on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Pogba is recalled by Solskjaer to start in midfield tonight with Fred dropping to the bench while Donny van de Beek gets a chance to impress. Bruno Fernandes is surprisingly retained as this would have been a good opportunity to give him a rest but Marcus Rashford is given a breather as he’s named among the Man Utd substitutes.

Daniel James drops out of the squad and Anthony Martial is named on the bench as Mason Greenwood comes into the United attack along with the fit-again Edinson Cavani. Jesse Lingard is among the subs so he’ll be hoping to make a rare appearance tonight.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line up front with Richarlison and Alex Iwobi offering support. Seamus Coleman starts at right-back while Gylfi Sigurdsson keeps his place in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Olsen, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Gomes, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Tosun, Bernard, Gordon, Davies.

Man Utd

Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Cavani.

Subs: Martial, Rashford, Grant, Lingard, Fosu Mensah, Fred.