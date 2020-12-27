[Teams] Liverpool vs West Brom: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will look to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting eleven with Mohamed Salah coming in to start in attack after being rested for the 7-0 win at Crystal Palace last time out. Takumi Minamino is the man to make way as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keep their places in the Liverpool front three.

Curtis Jones is also given a recall by Klopp with Naby Keita dropping out. Jones joins Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the Liverpool midfield with James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri returning to the bench after recovering from injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also named among the substitutes today.

Alisson Becker once again starts in goal for the defending champions while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions. Joel Matip partners Fabinho in the middle of the defence so Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Neco Williams are all named on the bench by Klopp.

As for West Brom, Karlan Grant starts in attack along with Callum Robinson while Kieran Gibbs starts at left-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Kelleher, Neco Williams

WBA

Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O Shea, Gibbs, Phillips, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diagana, Robinson, Grant

Subs: Matheus Pereira, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Krovinovic, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Button