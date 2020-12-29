[Teams] Brighton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Arsenal will want to build on their victory over Chelsea when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recalled after he was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench at the weekend. Alexandre Lacazette is the man to make way with Aubameyang leading the line up front for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli also keeps his place in attack after impressing recently while Emile Smith Rowe gets another chance after putting-in a superb display during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea. Bukayo Saka completes the attack so Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah join Lacazette on the bench this evening.

Gabriel is still self isolating after testing positive for Covid and David Luiz remains unwell so Pablo Mari continues alongside Rob Holding in the middle of defence with Shkodran Mustafi among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey isn’t ready to return just yet so Mohamed Elneny starts alongside Granit Xhaka once again with Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock named on the Arsenal bench. Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin keep their places in the full-back positions so Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles miss out.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay drops to the bench along with former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck so Alexis Mac Allister starts up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Bernardo, Bissouma, Propper, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Mac Allister

Subs: Steele, White, Connolly, Maupay, Trosard, Welbeck, March, Zeqiri, Molumby

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Runarsson, Mustafi, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Pepe, Nketiah, Lacazette