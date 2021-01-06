Key man returns as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford tonight. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea is expected to keep his place between the sticks tonight so Dean Henderson will have to make-do with a place on the bench once again.

Defence: Man Utd have been handed a major boost as Victor Lindelof has been passed fit to return after missing the win over Aston Villa on New Year’s Day with an on-going back injury. Lindelof is set for a recall alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence with Eric Bailly the man to make way.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back but we could see Solskjaer making a change on the opposite side of his back four with Alex Telles recalled and Luke Shaw dropping to the bench.

Midfield: Fred is expected to start in midfield and he could be joined by Nemanja Matic with the Serbian recalled against Manchester City. Scott McTominay would be the player to drop out.

Bruno Fernandes is certain to keep his place in the advanced midfield role so Donny van de Beek may have to settle for a place among the Manchester United substitutes once again.

Attack: Edinson Cavani remains suspended so Anthony Martial should keep his place up front with Marcus Rashford continuing to offer support to the French international.

Paul Pogba has been playing in a wider role lately and he could continue in that position this evening meaning the likes of Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Juan Mata will have to make-do with places on the bench.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: