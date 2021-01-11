Team news update: Man Utd handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Burnley trip

Manchester United will be looking to go clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on several members of his squad.

The Norwegian coach was pleased to provide a positive update on three players who all missed Man Utd’s 1-0 victory over Watford in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba all sat out the win at Old Trafford due to fitness issues but they could all be back in contention tomorrow.

Lindelof and Shaw are most likely to be available as they took part in the full training session today while Pogba may also be passed fit after the Frenchman also took part in some aspects of training with the first team squad.

Eric Bailly started against Watford but was forced off during the first half after picking up a neck injury, however, the centre-back could be fit to face Burnley after also being involved in training today.

When asked about the quartet, Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Yeah, all of them trained today. Paul and Eric didn’t do all of it, but Luke and Victor did all of it. I’ve got a decent amount of players to pick from. Let’s see with Paul and Eric and how they are tomorrow.”

Manchester United’s squad will be further boosted by the return of Edinson Cavani as the South American hitman is available again after serving his three-match suspension but Phil Jones remains out with a knee injury.

United head to Turf Moor sitting level with Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game less so they can move three points clear of their rivals with a win at Burnley ahead of Sunday’s huge trip to Anfield.