Arsenal handed major double injury boost ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United this evening with Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney set to return.

Martinelli missed Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday night after suffering an ankle injury during the pre-match warm up before the 2-0 win over Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

However, scans showed there to be no serious damage and Martinelli has been able to resume full training with the club confirming the attacker is available for tonight’s visit of Newcastle to the Emirates.

Tierney also sat out Arsenal’s draw with Palace last week due to a minor calf issue but the Scottish international is already back in training. The club says they will assess the full-back before a decision is made over his availability tonight but Tierney is expected to be in contention to face the Magpies.

Pablo Mari was another player who was forced to miss the draw with Crystal Palace last time out after suffering a calf problem in training. The centre-back is continuing his rehabilitation so won’t feature this evening but he shouldn’t be on the sidelines for too much longer.

Arsenal confirmed in a team news update on Arsenal.com:

Gabriel Martinelli

Right ankle. Gabi is now back in full training and is available for selection. Pablo Mari

Right calf. Pablo has sustained a mild strain to his calf and will continue to rehabilitate in the coming days. Kieran Tierney

Right calf. Kieran has recovered from his tight calf and is back in training with the squad. Kieran will be assessed and tested ahead of Monday’s match.

It will be a major boost for Mikel Arteta to have Martinelli available again as the Gunners were toothless in attack against Palace. Tierney’s return will also be vital as Arsenal missed his threat down the left flank so Arteta will be relieved if he’s passed fit.

Arsenal head into tonight’s game sitting 11th in the Premier League table but they can move to within just two points of seventh-placed Chelsea with victory over Newcastle in north London this evening.