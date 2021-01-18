[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal need to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace last week with Kieran Tierney passed fit to return after recovering from a calf issue. He replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left-back while Cedris Coares comes in for Hector Bellerin at right-back.

David Luiz once again starts alongside Rob Holding so Gabriel has to settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes while Granit Xhaka marshalls the midfield once again. Thomas Partey is recalled to start alongside the Swiss international after making his comeback off the bench last Thursday so Dani Ceballos drops out of the squad.

Gabriel Martinelli is back in the Arsenal squad after overcoming a knock but he has to make-do with a place on the bench as Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right side of attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the opposite flank.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front for Arsenal with Emile Smith Rowe keeping his place in the advanced midfield role so the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock, Willian and Eddie Nketiah have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Newcastle, Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson start in attack along with Joelinton while Miguel Almiron also starts for the visitors so Steve Bruce has named an attacking line-up.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Aubameyang, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Subs: Bellerin, Gabriel, Willian, Runarsson, Pepe, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah, Martinelli

Newcastle

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Yedlin, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Anderson