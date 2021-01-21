Liverpool & Man Utd in fierce battle to sign £37m star

Liverpool and Manchester United face a fierce battle with Bayern Munich in the race to sign £37m RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer, according to the Mirror.

Upamecano has developed into one of the best centre-backs in European football since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 and he’s been a rock at the back for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in recent years.

The 22-year-old has racked up over 130 first team appearances for the Bundesliga outfit and his impressive performances have caught the attention of some of Europe’s most powerful clubs.

The Mirror claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing Upamecano with the pair both hoping to lure the French international to the Premier League this summer.

However, the English giants will face stiff competition as the Mirror are citing a report from the print version of Sport Bild that claims Bayern Munich are determined to win the race for Upamecano’s signature.

The German publication says Bayern have already made contact with the defender’s representatives to request they be informed if any other club activates his £37m release clause – which becomes active at the end of the season.

As per Sport Bild, Bayern had been hoping to negotiate a lower fee but know that will be extremely difficult with the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd also in the running, so they’re prepared to pay the £37m clause to get a deal done.

It’s going to be a fascinating few months ahead but it’s obvious Upamecano will be an excellent signing for whichever club ends up winning the race for his signature and £37m will be a relative bargain for a player of his quality.

Liverpool are in the market for another top class centre-back following their injury problems this season and Upamecano would be a superb partner for Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s defence if they could lure him to Anfield.

However, we can’t discount Manchester United as they have the financial power to compete with any club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would no doubt love to partner Upamecano with Harry Maguire next season.