[Teams] Liverpool vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Burnley at Anfield this evening needing a win to close the gap on the league leaders.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Joel Matip is passed fit to return at centre-back after recovering from injury. Matip lines-up alongside Fabinho in the back four while Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold once again occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool this evening.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is given a recall to start in midfield with Jordan Henderson missing out on the visit of Burnley due to a minor muscle strain. Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum keep their places in the Liverpool midfield so Curtis Jones and James Milner have to settle for places on the bench.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are rested tonight as they’re named among the substitutes. Xherdan Sahqiri starts in the Liverpool attack along with Sadio Mane while Divock Origi comes in to lead the line up front. Takumi Minamino is an option for Klopp from the bench tonight.

As for Burnley, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood start in attack while Dwight McNeil starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips, N.Williams

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Cork, Gudmundsson, Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long