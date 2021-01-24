[Teams] Chelsea vs Luton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Frank Lampard has made plenty of changes from the side that lost to Leicester City last time out with Kepa recalled to start in goal meaning number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is given a rest.

Reece James keeps his place at right-back but Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen are given recalls with Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva rested. Ben Chilwell also drops to the bench this afternoon with Emerson starting at left-back for Chelsea.

Billy Gilmour gets a start in midfield along with Mason Mount so Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz all have to settle for substitute roles today. N’Kolo Kante once again misses out due to a thigh injury.

Hakim Ziyech gets another chance to impress on the wing while Timo Werner is recalled to the Chelsea attack. Christian Pulisic keeps his place in attack while Tammy Abraham leads the line up front.

Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench where he’s joined by the fit again Olivier Giroud – who’s back in the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Mount, Gilmour, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic, Abraham

Subs: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Luton

Sluga, Clark, Bradley, Rea, Bree, Tunnicliffe, Mpanzu, Dewsbury-Hall, Lockyer, Naismith, Cornick.

Subs: Shea, Potts, Berry, Hylton, Lee, Moncur, Collins, LuaLua, Nombe