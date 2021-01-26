[Teams] Southampton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a blow as Kieran Tierney hasn’t made the trip to the south coast due to a muscle issue so Cedric Soares keeps his place at left-back with Hector Bellerin on the right. David Luiz is given the nod ahead of Gabriel so he partners Rob Holding in the middle of the Arsenal back four.

Thomas Partey is recalled to the starting eleven after making a real impression off the bench at the weekend. The Ghanaian international partners Granit Xhaka in midfield with Mohamed Elneny on the bench but Dani Ceballos is ruled out with a calf injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses the game due to personal issues so Bukayo Saka starts on the left side of the Arsenal attack while Nicolas Pepe is preferred ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the opposite flank.

Alexandre Lacazette is recalled to lead the line up front for Arsenal after being rested at the weekend so Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench where he’s joined by Willian and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

As for Southampton, Theo Walcott starts against his old club once again while Che Adams supports Danny Ings in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Vokins, Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Ings, Adams

Subs: Watts, Long, Redmond, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Forster, Ferry, Jankewitz, Chauke

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Soares, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Subs: Ryan, Gabriel, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah