Arsenal handed major injury boost ahead of Man Utd clash but key man ruled out

There is mixed news for Arsenal ahead of their clash with Manchester United as Thomas Partey is fit for the game but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to miss out.

Partey has had his fair share of injury issues since joining Arsenal last summer and there were concerns over the Ghanaian international after he limped off during the latter stages of their 3-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta admitted at his press conference on Thursday that he wasn’t sure whether Partey would be available to face Man Utd this weekend, however, Goal claims the midfielder is set to feature after making a swift recovery.

The report says the 27-year-old will undergo a final check before a definitive decision is made over his availability but he’s expected to be given the green light as the player took part in full training today and is confident he’ll be in contention to start against Manchester United.

That will come as a welcome boost to Arteta as Partey has made a huge impact in midfield whenever he’s played and Dani Ceballos remains a doubt for the game this weekend with an on-going calf issue.

However, while Partey’s availability is a boost for the Gunners, there isn’t such positive news regarding Aubameyang as Football London claims the Arsenal hitman won’t feature against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side tomorrow night.

Aubameyang has missed Arsenal’s last two games due to his mother being ill and although her condition has improved, Arteta said at his press conference that he didn’t know whether his captain would be in the right state of mind to play.

It looks like he’s not ready to return as Football London says the 31-year-old won’t be involved against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, which will be a massive blow to the north Londoners.

Arteta is also sweating on Kieran Tierney as he’s still nursing a muscle issue that’s kept him out of the last two games while Emile Smith Rowe limped off with a knock in midweek so Arsenal have plenty of concerns heading into the United game.