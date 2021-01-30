[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

There is a huge game at the Emirates Stadium this evening as Arsenal take on Manchester United in north London [5.30pm kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has been handed a major blow as Bukayo Saka has been ruled out of the game with a hip injury so Arsenal make one change from the side that beat Southampton with Gabriel Martinelli coming in to the attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still isn’t available so Nicolas Pepe keeps his place while Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front for the Gunners. Emile Smith Rowe is passed fit to start after recovering from a knock so new signing Martin Odegaard is on the bench.

Thomas Partey is fit to start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield after shaking off a minor muscle issue but Dani Ceballos is ruled out. Kieran Tierney failed a late fitness test so Cedric Soares keeps his place in the Arsenal defence alongside Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and David Luiz.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Victor Lindelof to start alongside Harry Maguire in defence while Luke Shaw starts at left-back with Alex Telles on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes-up the back four for Man Utd.

Paul Pogba keeps his place to start in midfield alongside Fred while Scott McTominay also starts meaning Nemanja Matic has to settle for a place on the bench. Edinson Cavani leads the line up front so Anthony Martial misses out.

Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United while Bruno Fernandes is once again in the attacking midfield role so the likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Soares, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lacazette.

Subs: Gabriel, Odegaard, Willian, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: Bailly, Martial, Greenwood, James, Henderson, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Tuanzebe