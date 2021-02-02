[Teams] Man Utd vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to move level on points with City at the top of the table with a win over Southampton at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change from the side that drew with Arsenal at the weekend with Mason Greenwood recalled to start in place of Paul Pogba. Greenwood joins Marcus Rashford in the Man Utd attack while Edinson Cavani keeps his place up front so Anthony Martial has to settle for a place on the bench along with Daniel James.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the attacking midfield positions so Donny van de Beek is among the substitutes again while Scott McTominay is passed fit to start after recovering from a minor stomach issue. Fred also keeps his place so Nemanja Matic is on the bench.

Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Manchester United defence meaning Eric Bailly remains on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts once again at right-back while Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back with Alex Telles among the subs.

As for Southampton, Danny Ings starts up front once again with Che Adams offering support. James Ward-Prowse starts in midfield with Ryan Bertrand at left-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Pogba, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Martial, James

Southampton

McCarthy, Ramsay, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Jankewitz, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Adams, Ings.

Subs: Redmond, N’Lundulu, Lewis, Forster, Ferry, Finnigan, Tchaptchet, Chauke.